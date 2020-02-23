PTSD Bill could save lives of W.Va. first responders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A bill that may save the lives of our first responders by allowing them time to recover has recently passed in the House vote and is now being sent over to the Senate.

We can be physically ready for our job. We can be trained and knowledgeable about our job, but if we are not mentally ready, bad things can happen. Bob Heldreth, Vice President – Wheeling Fire Local 12

House bill 2321 gives first responders additional time to get back on their feet and individuals who have been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder will also receive workers compensation.

Everyone reacts differently to tragedy, but just like you and I, first responders only have so many vacation and sick days.

Why we are here is to help the public and take care of our families. And when we run out of sick time and vacation days after an incident, this affords us just a little more time to get better to get back on the job to support our families and help our communities. Bob Heldreth, Vice President – Wheeling Fire Local 12

Some across the Mountain State may wonder what the bill will cost for taxpayers, but for first responders, there is only one cost they and their families are concerned about.

And that is the life of a fire fighter or police officer committing suicide because they didn’t feel like they had the time necessary to recover from a incident. Bob Heldreth, Vice President – Wheeling Fire Local 12

