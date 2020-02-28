PTTDLM finishes ‘phase one’ work on cracker plant in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – PTTDLM continues to work toward final investment decision.

Contractors for PTTDLM have been engaged in site preparation, engineering, and design work to prepare for the possible world-scale petrochemical complex in the Ohio Valley.

The first phase of this work has been successfully completed, and activity on the site will be significantly reduced for the next two or three months as PTTDLM works toward finalizing project financing and supply agreements.

PTTDLM will begin the next phase of this project closer to the final investment decision, which they continue to anticipate will come in the first half of this year.

