PTTGCA reaches an agreement with environmental organizations

(WTRF Wheeling W.VA) PTTGC America LLC (PTTGCA) announced today it has reached an agreement with three environmental organizations settling the appeal of the air permit-to-install issued in December of 2018 by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) for the proposed petrochemical complex in Belmont County.

In working with the organizations, PTTGCA agreed to enhance environmental protection and public transparency measures beyond what is required by OEPA if the project goes forward.

Sierra Club, Earthworks and FreshWater Accountability Project agreed to withdraw their appeal of the air permit. PTTGCA has not made a final investment decision on the project.

Highlights of the agreement include:

· An enhanced leak detection and repair program;

· A commitment to publishing all information reported to OEPA on a publicly available website;

· A commitment to perform additional stack testing.