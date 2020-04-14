Public Market extends SNAP discount

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The public Market in Downtown Wheeling is now offering a 50 percent discount storewide for those in the SNAP stretch program.

Previously, if you were shopping with a SNAP card, only produce was 50 percent off. Now, they’re allowing everything because they believe healthy food access is essential during these trying times.

And the good news is their shelves are fully stocked, and the produce coming in is not slowing down.

So, we’ve always seen that as part of our core mission, and right now there’s growing concerns with food security and even more people struggling financially, we thought it was especially important to do absolutely everything we could to make those benefits available store wide. Eleanor Marshall – Project Manager, Grow OV

Well, I think people all need a little bit of help right now. And we all thing it’s important to keep our bodies healthy and strong particularly right now. And healthy foods are a key component in doing so. Jodi Adams – General Manager, Public Market

The public market is open Monday through Friday from 7am until 6pm and on Saturdays from 8am until 4pm. The market is also offering curbside pickup.

If you would like to order, you can simply message their facebook page or shoot them a phone call.

Latest Posts: