Rapid COVID-19 tests rapidly coming to Ohio schools

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Parents of school students in Ohio will soon have a new layer of protection for their children in the COVID crisis.

This week, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul reported some good news to county commissioners.

He said more widespread testing of students will soon be available.

The state is to be receiving about 220,000 test kits per week from the federal government. And the state has let us know that they’re going to try to distribute those down to the school districts. This would be a rapid test for the schools to be able to administer to see if a person is positive with COVID at their school. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Health Department

At this point, Sproul said since the pandemic began, Belmont County has confirmed 764 positive test results among county residents.

There are 39 currently isolated.