Real estate business adjusts to pandemic with virtual tours

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While COVID-19 forces businesses to adjust their way of work, real estate is still chugging along but with some extra precautions.

When entering an occupied home gloves and masks are required. If the home is vacant they are not required to wear them unless the seller asks them to.

On the other hand, some sellers are even requesting not to show their house at all. So Paull Associates Real Estate and Insurance is doing virtual tours, allowing potential buyers the ability to see a home before actually going to it in person.

“Virtual tours can give you a good idea in whether or not you want to go and see the house physically but ultimately most buyers still want to go in a home and check out the foundation and check out the things that aren’t in a picture,” said Lee Paull IV, President of Paull Associates Insurance and Real Estate.

Lee Paull ,President of Paull Associates says these virtual tours have really helped especially since they can not hold open houses.