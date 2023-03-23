WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)– Kennen and Kennen Realtors have been serving home buyers and sellers for three decades, with two generations of their family.

They say it all started in March 1993, when Bob Kennen was employed by a steel company.

He was about to be transferred out of the area, and that prompted he and his wife Dea to come to an important decision.

“We decided it was more important for us as a family to remain in Wheeling,” said Dea Kennen, co-owner and associate broker. “And so we looked to start our own real estate company then, and that was 30 years ago. It’s been a real blessing to be able to do business with the people we love and the community that means so much to us.”

“For many of our clients, we sold them their first home, we sold them their move-up home, we sold them their move-down home and we’ve had the privilege of helping their children with their real estate purchases.”

Their main office is in Wheeling’s Chapline Street historic district, with other offices in St. Clairsville and Moundsville.

Two of the Kennens’ children and one son-in-law have joined the business, and several grandchildren may join also. They also have a real estate school, Northern West Virginia Real Estate, that they operate out of the Wheeling office.