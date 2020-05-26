‘Really, really ugly stuff’: Mayor speaks out after hate signs appear in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hate signs beginning to appear in neighborhoods has provoked the mayor of the Friendly City.

Mayor Glenn Elliott describes the group as “cowards” and their subject matter as “sick and twisted.”

Although hate speech is not technically illegal, the mayor said these individuals will be held accountable one way or another.

It’s really, really ugly stuff. You know, it’s racist propaganda. It’s the same group that was involved in Charlottesville a couple years ago. It’s not something we want to see here in the Friendly City. Folks have been reaching out, saying what can we at the city do? Our police department’s very aware of this. Obviously, the vandalism aspect of this is directly illegal. If we catch people doing this, they obviously will be prosecuted. Mayor Glenn Elliott – City of Wheeling

Mayor Elliott said posters are going up on buildings and utility poles in the darkness of night, but reiterates that their hate signs are not welcome here.

We call it the Friendly City for a reason. I don’t think these people will find many recruits here for their sick and twisted vision. Mayor Glenn Elliott – City of Wheeling

