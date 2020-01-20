Wheeling office host telethon as Red Cross faces ‘critical shortage’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The American Red Cross is urging citizens to donate blood as they face a ‘critical shortage.’
Type O blood has less than a three-day supply for emergencies and medical treatments due to widespread cases of the flu.
To combat the nationwide issue at-hand, the Wheeling office hosted a telethon 4-7 p.m. on Monday in hopes of getting residents to donate blood.
We still need them to sign up for the Media Day blood drive and for other blood drives that are coming up in the near future in our area. They can do that by going to RedCross.org, putting in their zip code and it will pull up a list of blood drives happening in your area. Or you can call 1-800-Red-Cross and schedule your donor appointment that way.Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia
18 callers from the telethon signed up and the a handful of others registered. The Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day is set for Jan. 27.
Here is a list of upcoming blood drives across the Ohio Valley:
- Steubenville
- 1/31 — 12:30 – 5:30PM
- 2/12 — 12:15 – 4:15PM
- Wintersville
- 2/3 — 12 – 5:30PM
- Beallsville
- 1/22 — 9AM – 2PM
- Hannibal
- 2/5 — 8:30AM – 1:30PM
- Woodsfield
- 2/13 — 12:15 – 4:15PM
- Bethany
- 2/7 — 12 – 4:30PM
- Wheeling
- 1/27 — 11AM – 5:30PM
- 2/10 — 12 – 5:30PM
