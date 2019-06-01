Relative remembers Virginia Beach victim who lived in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the victims identified in the Virginia Beach shooting was a past resident in Columbiana County.

According to ABC News, Michelle “Missy” Langer lived in East Liverpool in the 90s.

She was one of 12 people killed after an employee started shooting his coworkers in Building 2 of the 30-building municipal complex in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Her sister-in-law, Kim Langer, said they tried to text and call Michelle for hours after they heard about the shooting, holding out hope that it was not her.

Kim said they were at a loss for words when they found out that she had been killed.

“Pure shock, couldn’t believe it. Unreal. Devastating,” Kim said.

According to Kim, Michelle loved people and never treated anyone like a stranger. Michelle was a Michigan Wolverines fan and enjoyed working in the yard and going to the beach.

“She was always laughing, smiling and giggling and happy most of the time.”

The Associated Press reported that Michelle was an administrative assistant with 12 years in public utilities.

Michelle’s family is planning a funeral to honor her life.