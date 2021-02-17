Report: Ohio lawmakers still propose too many crime bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A report finds that nearly one of every 10 bills introduced by Ohio lawmakers during the last legislative session were criminal justice-related and at odds with efforts to reduce the state’s prison population.

The American Civil Liberties Union Ohio chapter conducted the review, part of an ongoing analysis.

The “Statehouse to Prison Pipeline report” found that 9.4% of all introduced bills either created new crimes, enhanced existing sentences, or expanded current criminal laws.

Gary Daniels is the ACLU-Ohio’s chief lobbyist.

He said Wednesday that the problem of crowded prisons begins at the Statehouse and lawmakers should refrain from passing so many crime-related bills.