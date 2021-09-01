Resident in Brooke County says this is the worst flooding he has seen since Katrina

Update 9/1/2021 6:21 p.m.: Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty says the tree has been cleared on Allegheny Rd. in Follansbee.

Most roads are open at this time, aside from the Virginville area and parts of Route 67.

Be cautious when driving — we’ll bring you more updates as they come.

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County is seeing the effects of Ida as flooding continues to strike the area.

A couple living on Potrock Run Road had flooding from a clogged culver.

The husband said off camera that it was the worst flooding he had seen in his yard since Katrina.

They got about 3-5 inches of rain and because of that their yard, and basement were all flooded.

Betty Stewart is a concerned resident and continues to ask for something to be done.

“The water got too high and washed all this debris down the creek from Potrock, this back road. It plugged up this culvert. The creek is not straight and needs dredged out and it’s bad. We keep telling them to do that and my neighbor does too.” Betty Stewart – Brooke County resident

Remember if you are in the area, do not try to drive through standing water if you see it.

Always remember to turn around and don’t drown.