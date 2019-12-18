Residents demand transparency of Wheeling City Council

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – An option to purchase properties for the proposed Public Safety Building was on the table Tuesday evening for Wheeling City Council.

However, the conversation quickly diverted to the upcoming user fee and tax dollars.

Residents also questioned the transparency of city council on four separate occasions during the meeting.

I’ve spoke with members of council, the mayor, etc. We do speak and we do talk but we get no answers. It’s always something behind closed doors. Concerned resident at Wheeling City Council meeting

I just don’t find you guys trustworthy. I’m trying to say this in a respectful way. Concerned resident at Wheeling City Council meeting

Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday says she encourages city residents to speak but to do so in a respectful manner.

We want folks to be fully participating but it’s important that we do that in a civil, process-oriented manner so that the business at-hand can be conducted in an efficient and respectful way. I hope and wish that all of our meetings would be jam-packed with folks, standing room only. Wendy Scatterday, 4th Ward of Wheeling City Council

Wheeling City Council passed the option agreement on purchasing properties at the intersection of 19th and Jacob Streets with a 5-2 vote.

The city now has the option to buy the properties within the next 90 days.

