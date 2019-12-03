Residents lash out at Wheeling City Council meeting

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A fiery series of outbursts during the Wheeling City Council meeting Tuesday.

Many locals came to the meeting frustrated, and downright angry. And it’s all over the property acquisition for a new public safety building, and the $2 user fee that accompanies it.

Today’s regular Wheeling city council meeting was nothing short of interesting. After both the Wheeling Fire and Police Chiefs stood up to voice their gratitude toward city council on their motions for the new Public Safety Building on 19th street, several people felt it was unfair they were able to speak before them.

(Thalman replying to upset man) Sir this is not the time for discussion or outbursts. At the end of the meeting, you’re welcomed to say whatever you want. You have three minutes. Chad Thalman- Vice mayor, Wheeling

They discussed the 90-day option for the proposed location of the public safety building during the meeting, something that could lead to a different outcome than council wishes.

So, this was first reading today, I mean 90-day option. So, during that 90 days, we’re going to have to answer a lot of questions. At the end of the 90 days, this may not go forward. Dave Palmer – 6th Ward, Wheeling

And that left even more residents upset.

And you’re just looking at us like we’re a bunch of dodos’ that don’t have a right to talk. You’re wrong. Frustrated Resident

One local man became so frustrated, it resulted in him being escorted out of the building.

The cops ain’t stopping me. They understand too. Read that! Out loud. Man escorted out of meeting

Although council people understand confusion some residents have, they believe an outburst is not the right way to find answers.

Talk to their council person. Talk to the city manager. Talk to the mayor. Having to explain not for outbursts in the middling of a meeting. It’s not the time for explanation. DAVE PALMER- WARD 6, WHEELING CITY COUNCIL

Some asked questions like “is the city prepared for the possibility of hazardous material at the site?” and “Can the full amount of costs be broken down for residents?” Whereas others simply asked, “What’s the rush?” But for fire and ems personnel, they say the time has come for the city to do the right thing for the employees that protect us every day.

