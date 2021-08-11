Resource fair brings vital information to people of all age groups

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

The Ohio County Family Resource Network presents the resource fair every year, along with the DHHR, to let people know what services are available in Ohio County.

“So whether you’ve been a social worker for 30 years or whether you’re a new mom, it’s a great opportunity to come, meet the people who are helping our children and families in Ohio County,” said Claudia Raymer, executive director of the Ohio County Family Resource Network.

It addresses everything from helping infants to college students to people 55 and older.

“We help people who want to return to the workforce to get back into full employment,” said Becky Raspperry, program manager for the National Council on Aging. “We give them job skills and training and find them regular employment.”

The Vet Center was there to offer veterans what they often need most—information.

“If they need benefits or health care, we can direct them to those resources and make proper referrals for them,” said Michael Novotny, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist.

Change Inc. was promoting a program called Right From The Start.

“We serve prenatals and post partum up to a year and infants up to a year,” said Joan Dayoub, coordinator.

The YWCA offers everything from cultural diversity to family violence prevention and more.

“We have our Youth Leadership Program here at the YWCA and our boutique and many other programs,” said Michelle Harriman, YWCA Child Advocate.

The Sexual Assault Help Center can speak on a vast array of related challenges.

“Stalking, harrassment,” said Lesley Prince, prevention education specialist. “I’ve also done presentations on healthy relationships, how to deal with stressful situations with mind matters and the newest one we’re trying to do, Coaching Boys Into Men.”

They are working with area coaches on that.

There were 29 vendors at the three-hour resource fair.

If you missed the fair and you have questions about services, you can contact the Ohio County Family Resource Network at (304) 232-5600.