Restaurant to reopen under new name at Ye Olde Alpha location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Coin officials have announced that a new restaurant will reopen at the Ye Olde Alpha location following extensive updates and remodeling.

We’re excited for what’s in store for the people of Wheeling. We’ve enjoyed working with former owner, Charlie Schlegel, through this process and know future customers will love all our improvements. Anthony “Herk” Sparachane, President of Wheeling Coin LLC

According to Sparachane, Schlegel has been offered a position at the new restaurant but a decision has not been made at this time.

Renovations are expected to over $100,000, which includes a new roof and kitchen, remodeled dining room and restrooms, fixed plumbing in the basement and a resurface of the parking lot.

Sparachane promised that the restaurant would feature the “same flavor” as Ye Olde Alpha and “Wheeling-centric traditions.”

He also says the new restaurant will be non-smoking and Undo’s would not be the new tenant.

Current employees at Ye Olde Alpha will be welcomed to interview for a position at the new restaurant, which could feature as many as 40 workers.

The bar will reopen on Feb. 18 and the restaurant will follow suit after renovations.

