Retired FBI agent and Ohio County Sheriff weighs in on policing

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the nation continues to react to the George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks deaths at the hands of police, we at 7 News turned to someone with a wealth of law enforcement experience.

Tom Burgoyne was an FBI agent for 33 years, and was Ohio County Sheriff for eight. He has strong feelings about the causes, and perhaps cures, for this kind of tragedy.

Burgoyne says the officers who killed George Floyd should never have been in law enforcement.

He says police academies can, and must, weed out people who have what he called “a deficiency” in their character.

“The George Floyd case was reprehensible actually. And this kind of stuff has to stop and that’s why our nation is at odds over racism, and rightfully so,” Burgoyne told 7News. “Is there systemic racism among police departments? Yes particularly in the major cities.”

Tom Burgoyne says there are far more good cops than bad. The George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks deaths are classic examples of the latter.

“Those two cases are gonna part and parcel of every training academy in the United States and the western world about what not to do,” he said.

Burgoyne recalls arresting a suspect and cuffing him in front instead of behind his back because he’d had shoulder surgery.

“He couldn’t get his arms behind his back so we handcuffed him in front and we told him about the repercussions in the event he acted up,” he said of the officer.

Burgoyne recalls another early morning arrest in Wheeling. “We arrested a gentleman who was seven feet tall and the handcuffs wouldn’t fit around his wrists,” he added. “So we did not put anything on him except my necktie. We tied the necktie around his wrists.”

Mr. Burgoyne believes communities should create a buffer group of regular citizens–not officials–to listen to people’s concerns.

“Firemen, nurses: we need to have a body where a complainant can come and make a complaint about what happened to him or her, based upon police activity,” he said.

Burgoyne says the problems may boil down to one thing.

“Both sides,” he said. “Each one fears the other. Each one fears the other side.”