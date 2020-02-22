Rev. Cummings serves as Chaplain of W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Reverend Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple served as Chaplain of the West Virginia Senate on Thursday.

Pastor Cummings was joined by his wife, Latisha, and his daughter, Savannah, who was also a Senate Page for the day.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. William Ihlenfeld and Sen. Ryan Weld were among many present at the state capitol on Thursday.

