Rev. Cummings speaks out on unrest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In turbulent times, he’s a calm voice in our community.

Rev. Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling has spoken out on 7News about everything from, 9/11 to hunger in our community. On Wednesday, he spoke with us about the death of George Floyd and how we can respond to it going forward.

“Wrong is just wrong,” said Rev. Cummings. “And to look at that videotape and not see it as wrong, no matter what race you are, I would definitely be saddened if someone said ‘it looks alright to me.’ To remain silent, to not speak up, to ignore it, is to be a part of the problem.”

He says the video shows not only the dying pleas of George Floyd, but the callous indifference of the officers.

“To do it is wrong and then to do it so callously is heartbreaking,” Cummings added. “That you didn’t care that this person’s crying out their mother, saying that they can’t breathe, you’re being videotaped, this is obviously gonna come up again, and it causes no reaction.”

He says we cannot paint all police with a broad brush and that police know that every call they respond to could end their life.

“But on the other hand, I don’t know any African-American man that doesn’t know the fear and the challenge when they’re pulled over by the police that they also say ‘this is something I could die in,'” said Cummings.

And now, he says the lines are unfortunately blurred in people’s minds, between protesting and looting.

“And I don’t even know if that’s protesting. That’s just looting. That’s criminal. That’s just looting. That’s just wrong. Protesting and standing up for one’s rights is correct and proper. It’s American. But taking it to violence and hurting others is just adding to the problem,” Rev. Cummings said.