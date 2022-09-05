WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fort Henry Days at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter and Camp Russel is continuing on to its second day this Labor Day Weekend, and there are many events to participate in.

At the Living History encampment, guests could participate in an auction, speak with the reenactors, and witness a battle reenactment.

This year is “The Year of the Bloody Sevens” because of the seven deadly battles that occurred at Fort Henry.

Committee Member Faith Schanks says that everyone involved shares a common goal through this work.

It’s really a big family and reaching out and educating people and showing people what we love. Also, it’s really cool to see people dressed up in a way that you don’t see every day, and if you’re really into history you can learn so much here. All the reenactors and settlers are more than willing to answer any questions because that’s what we love to do is educate people. Faith Schanks, Fort Henry Planning Committee Member

This event is planned throughout 11 months out of the year, and planning for next year’s Fort Henry Days will begin after a month’s break this November.