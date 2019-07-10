Reward increases for missing Belmont County couple

The family of the missing Belmont County couple, Brian Goff and Joni Davis, have increased the reward for information that would lead to their discovery.

This information comes from Sheriff David Lucas.

The increase goes from $5,000 to $10,000.

It was announced on the one year anniversary, June 10th 2019, that the information that lead to the discovery of Goff and Davis would result in a reward of $5,000.

Goff and Davis have been missing since June 10th 2018. They were last seen at Pizza Hut in St. Clairsville.

If you have any information that will help find the missing couple contact The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-283-8600