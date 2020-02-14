Reynolds Memorial Hospital unveils new surgical suite

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital unveiled a new C-section surgical suite on Friday in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department.

Officials say the suite features major improvements, including state of the art anesthesia, monitoring and even music.

The new space is located adjacent to the Labor and Delivery Department, making it more accessible to patients and their families.

Instead of having to bring our patients who need a C-section down to the first floor to have their surgery, they will be able to bring them right down the hallway, and be able to accomplish the surgery in a much quicker and safer fashion. It is extremely important if we have an emergency C-section where we truly want to get that baby out as fast as possible. And we are able to accomplish that in probably five minutes or less now. Dr. Nicole Carlson, OB/GYN Director – WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Reynolds Memorial Hospital opened the Labor and Delivery Department only a year and a half ago. Today, the hospital delivers about 20 babies per month.

Two new Obstetrics and Gynecology doctors will be coming on-board in May and August.

The new C-section surgical suite will officially open on Monday.

Latest Posts: