Reynolds Rapid Care Center brings doctors into homes through phone, computer screens

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – During this time, Coronavirus is not the only illness out there and if you come down with something and are weary about leaving the house.

Reynolds Rapid Care is now bringing the doctors to your home, virtually by offering online visits.

These cover your typical rapid care visits like rashes and common colds. The doctor will ask you a series of questions to figure out your symptoms.

All you need are three simple things:

The patient has to have a my cart account which if you have been seen at a WVU facility you already have that account. You can go onto a computer with a webcam or you can go onto your smart phone. They log onto the my cart account and there is a e-visit they click on it and every fifteen minutes we are able to schedule a patient at both locations. Eric Cunningham – Manager of Rapid care Benwood/Moundsville

Their office is still open for normal hours and virtual appointments can be scheduled during businesses hours.

Even if you have not visited a WVU facility you can still create an account.

Just visit their website.

Latest Posts: