OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s official! A new non-profit agency to help animals is now up and running.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to mark the official start of ”Samaritan for Pets. The organization is based out of Jefferson County, but will serve the entire Ohio Valley Region.

Founder Ken Suters created ”Samaritan for Pets with one main goal in mind – to carry on the legacy of his dog Sam, who passed away in 2017.

They cover pet adoption fees through donations, and make every adoptee a “Friend of Sam,” with special perks to be treated like royalty such as a ride in their limo, qualifying for special rates with Ohio Valley partners, and assisting in vet and medical bills.

“So we are always happy to have non-profits join the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, and I know it’s not a traditional business in the sense, and you may not think the Chamber would have any benefits for you, but we would love to talk to you about the benefits we do offer.” LAURIE CONWAY, Marketing and Communications Director for the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber just started a new podcast called the “Non-Profit Narrative” through iHeartMedia where they interview different non-profits to help get the word out to the public about them.

Check out this link for more details on Samaritan for Pets.