Rock the Runway has been canceled

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another big event that people look forward to every spring has fallen victim to the virus.

Rock the Runway attracts hundreds of people and this year’s event on May 16th had to be canceled.

The fundraiser not only brings in money but also raises awareness for the YWCA domestic violence program.

This year’s new venue was supposed to be at Wheeling Island Casino and Racetrack. But when Covid-19 hit, the casino closed.

RTR organizer Bob Bailey says he’s not sure if the event will be re-scheduled this year but he is hoping to be back next spring with another great fashion show.