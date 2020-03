WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) -- When you say "Novel Coronavirus", novel implies a pandemic we’ve never seen before. And since we've grown to know the annual influenza, many have been likening this new pandemic to that of the pandemic in 2009: The Swine Flu. But some say comparing H1N1 to Covid-19 is like comparing apples and oranges.

In terms of the yearly influenza, Dr. Milton says we’re up to about 20,000 deaths and had over 20-million cases. But in terms of percentage, the Coronavirus is taking more lives than the flu.