Rockin’ at the Ritz honors breast cancer survivors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Breast cancer survivors were honored Thursday with a fun night out. It was all part of Wheeling Hospital’s eighth annual “Rockin’ at the Ritz.”

Sponsored by the hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center, this event recognizes survivors’ courage and determination.

“Our job is to be good citizens, good neighbors and good stewards, promote good health and celebrate people’s victories,” said Dr. Jondavid Pollock of Wheeling Hospital. “And that’s really what this is about.”

Attendees enjoyed basket raffles, door prizes and entertainment.

“They make you feel so special and welcome and just loved from the moment that you find out you have cancer,” said Joann Gump, a breast cancer survivor. “This hospital follows you all the way through and honestly it’s been a wonderful experience.”

All proceeds from Rockin’ at the Ritz support Wheeling Hospital cancer patients undergoing treatment.