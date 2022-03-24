Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall High School is off to see the wizard in their newest production—and they’d like you to join them.

The Monarch Company gave a dynamic and faithful first performance of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ today.

The story of heart and courage was told with songs, dancing and of course Dorothy’s little dog too.

Ruby slippers were just one of the many props and set pieces, which includes a stunning backdrop of the Emerald City.

It was all provided by a cast and crew of more than 50 Marshall County students, who say they love the escape of following the yellow brick road.

I just love to act out different things and be different people, because it’s just so fun to get up on the stage and be something that you’re not. Rozzalin Wallace, Plays Dorothy

I think I like cackling, it’s my favorite in this play, it’s really fun. Because I mean you can’t really do it anywhere else. Amelia Kaste, plays Wicked Witch

John Marshall will take you over the rainbow with a show at 7 tomorrow night, and two matinee performances Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be bought at johnmarshallhs.com or at the door.