WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) This day is used to dispose of all unused, unwanted, or expired medications. Rx Take Back Day was held Saturday morning at the Elm Grove Pharmacy.

Community members gathered at the drop off location to safely dispose of their medications. This day was created to keep medications out of the hands of youth and lower substance abuse in Ohio County.

They also had another drop-off location at the Kroger on Mount Dechantal Rd.