Safety driving tips for winter road conditions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friday’s morning commute was a challenging drive for some local motorists after waking up to a wintry wonderland.

Although West Virginia Division of Highways is constantly monitoring weather data, officials urge drivers to pay always attention.

Watching the tires of the vehicle in front of you could actually provide valuable info for yourself and other drivers.

The spray that they kick up naturally as they’re running through those wet conditions, that spray is fairly noticeable and if all of a sudden it stops or decreases and you’re paying attention to that, that could be an indicator that the roads are becoming slick, that the roads are freezing. Tony Clark, Acting WVDOH District 6 Engineer

Clark says a glance every once in a while can alert you that the rain or slush may be turning to solid ice.

