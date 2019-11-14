Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Salvation Army in Belmont County will serve about 700 families this Christmas.

That involves gift cards for groceries and many, many toys for children.

For that, they do the Red Kettle Campaign.

To get shoppers in the mood at the Ohio Valley Mall, there’s music.

They say you don’t need to donate a lot, just whatever you can spare.

We did a collection one year just put all the pennies aside until the end. We had almost $2.000 in pennies one year as we collected. So that penny that you put in, you may say this doesn’t matter or this isn’t much. It’s a whole lot. Because when you take that penny combined with everybody that’s donating, what an amazing amount of money that becomes. LOUIS PATRICK- SALVATION ARMY

Katherine Wells of Bridgeport, now 74, was a volunteer bell ringer for years.

I love it. It’s really wonderful and we help a lot of people. And when I was out there, I just loved the people, talking to them. It was really nice. Katherine Wells

Inside the mall, the Angel Tree has hundreds of names of children–newborn through 16, with Christmas, wishes you can fulfill.

As an individual….or an organization.

It’s something you can give directly and know that 100 percent of it goes to a child. LOUIS PATRICK- SALVATION ARMY