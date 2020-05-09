Sanitary sewer system making progress in Freeport

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Village of Freeport is in desperate need for a sanitary sewer system so much so the Ohio EPA has taken issue with unsanitary conditions in the un-sewered community.

The Village cannot tackle it on their own, so the county has stepped up to design, build, and maintain a new system.

It does come at a cost to the residents, and a resolution has been passed for a monthly user fee to take effect in June, but in the long run, this should save the village residents money.

They have a number of failing septic tanks, which again are causing the Ohio EPA to be involved, as we secure a design loan and start to move forward that’s the reason we have to put this rate in place these are enterprise funds and you can’t pay out of the general fund for these you must have some actual funding source for the project to be able to maintain it going forward. Paul Coffland, Harrison County Commissioner

The completion of the system should be done sometime in 2022.

