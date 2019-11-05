School levies on the ballot for Bridgeport, Shadyside

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Across the river, election board officials say poll turnout has been light in Belmont County.

However, school board levies in Bridgeport and Shadyside are drawing some interest from residents.

Taxpayers in Bridgeport will vote on the renewal of their current expense levy that’s been in effect since 2010.

The levy pays for day-to-day operations, such as maintenance, utility bills and one new school bus each year.

Residents in Shadyside will also be voting to renew a levy that’s been in use since 1990.

Officials say the renewal will not increase costs to taypayers.

Over the years, the money has allowed officials to bring back theater, arts and music into schools.

