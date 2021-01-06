Second COVID-19 vaccine dose for first responders hasn’t arrived

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The time has come to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders, but the Ohio County does not have any doses of the vaccine.

Distributions of both vaccines had begun last month, and that started the clock for the required second dose.

Depending on which vaccine someone got, there is a 21 or 28-day window between doses and that window is closing.

The county is waiting on the supplier to deliver more doses of the vaccine so they can start inoculating the first responders whose first doses were staggered over the last four weeks.

So, what happens if they do not get the second dose in time?

Nothing actually happens. The way that it is worded with the products is like a lot of other vaccines – you get it when you can. You repeat the second does when you can. You don’t repeat the series, you just get the next dose when you can. You want to keep to it, but you also want to know that if someone misses it, get them vaccinated as soon as you can. Howard Gamble, Wheeling- Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Ohio County residents who are 80 years or older began to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.