Sen. Capito recommends taking precautions in midst of pandemic

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says the question is not if West Virginia will see a case of Coronavirus, its when. And she says officials are prepping for it.

Senator Capito says that while the cancellation of many popular events is frustrating, it’s worth it.

“Take precautions,” she said. “In some ways it incovieniences you and that’s ok. That’s what has to be done. And the way it should be. In difficult times like this we all have to step up and say we could be the one transmitting this, or we could be the one catching it, and if we have preventative measures like we do, we should be employing those.”

The Senator wants to remind all West Virginians to use good hygiene techniques.