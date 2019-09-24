Sensation Shoes hosting ‘Shoes for Paws’ fundraiser

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sensation Shoes in Moundsville is helping shelter animals find their forever home.

The store is hosting their ‘Shoes for Paws’ fundraiser Wednesday, which will give customers 10 percent off all Sketchers Bobs for Dogs.

Aside from accepting donations for the Marshall County Animal Shelter, Sensation Shoes will also take blankets, cleaning supplies and cat and dog food.

And if you’re looking to adopt a pet, shelter officials will be on-site with some of their four-legged pals.

