Shoe Sensations hosts 2nd annual ‘Shoes for Paws’ fundraiser

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s not the first place you’d think to go to when adopting a furry friend, but a shoe store has opened it’s doors for just that.

They’re calling it “Shoes for Paws”.

It’s the second year Shoe Sensation has done this… where they’re trying to find 2 dogs and 6 cats a forever home. But it’s not just about adopting.

All of the proceeds raised from this event and the raffle tickets go straight to the Marshall County Animal Shelter. Whatever is raised will go into the upkeep of the animals.

A special cause that store manager Vicky Ward is just happy to be a part of.

“I know I took in a cat from a shelter myself, and it just made me feel good to be able to do that. It’s nice seeing people coming in here, excited about the possibility of taking a pet home and giving them a better life. No dog wants to be in a shelter. No cat wants to be in a shelter.” Vicky Ward, Shoe Sensations Store Manager

Ward says Shoe Sensation is paying for the adoption fees for the first 5 adoptions. They didn’t do that last year.

Ward adds they’ve already had a lot of adoption applications filled out here.

If you couldn’t make the event and would like to adopt, Ward says reach out to the Marshall County Animal Shelter.