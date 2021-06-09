Serenity Hills’ fight against addiction expanding into Brooke County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Serenity Hills Life Center knows that addiction destroys families, dreams, and the lives of those who fall victim to it.

And after two years of helping women achieve their potential in Ohio County, they’re ready to expand their services north.

Thanks to a grant from the DHHR, the center is preparing to expand its quick response team and counseling services to Brooke County.

They plan to work with emergency crews and church addiction groups to find solutions within the community.

Founder Sharon Travis says it takes a village to stop the suffering.

We’re excited to work with them and put our sleeves up. No more blind eyes. Put our sleeves up, work together, and make a difference. Sharon Travis, CEO and Founder, Serenity Hills

It’s time for everyone to come together, community leaders, churches, health care providers, it’s time. Brandon McKinley, intake specialist

I’m just very excited about this program getting up off the ground. It’s been a long time coming and we’re ready to get out there and do some good work. Jacquetta Harrison, Lead Peer

Serenity Hills says while COVID-19 dominated healthcare resources—the opioid crisis has only tightened its grip.

They hope the grant will help fight back against the Northern Panhandle’s rising overdose numbers.

The center’s graduates want those who are still struggling to know there’s always time to change their lifestyle.

I came up here a few months ago knowing I wanted to change, not sure how to do it, and behind these doors it gave me a whole new foundation to start the rest of my life on. Brittani Harris, Serenity Hills graduate