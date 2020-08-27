Serenity Hills Life Center Surviving the Pandemic

What may just be a quiet part of town for us, there’s a home for women. Most are fighting against addiction.

“Imagine it’s affecting people that, like myself and you… the pressures that it’s put on us. Now try to be someone that’s dealing with that out on the streets.” Sharon Tarvis, CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center

All the while… there’s a pandemic Serenity Hills Life Center is living in.

A home to 18 residents.

“We’re surviving this. It’s not easy.” Sharon Tarvis, CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center

Sharon Travis is the CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center. She’s seen the number of addiction overdoses go up in just the past few months.

“I think, at one point, we’ve seen six overdoses in one day.” Sharon Tarvis, CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center

Travis says that’s more than usual for the treatment center. Even how the Serenity Hills Life Center operates is different due to the Pandemic.

“They adjusted, and it’s always about adjustments. So, that’s what we want to do. We want to help them.” John Antal, Clinical Director of Serenity Hills Life Center

The treatment center now has -an isolated unit. One of the wings of the facility is closed off and just for COVID-19 testing. New people remain in isolation for two weeks. Even all staff have to wear masks and social distance.

“We value our employees.We value our residents, and we want to make sure everyone has the ability to work, to learn, and to progress forward while they’re in our program.” John Antal, Clinical Director of Serenity Hills Life Center

Antal says the Serenity Hills Life Center hasn’t lost a single employee, even in the pandemic. Some of the staff work anywhere from nursing to mental health technicians — to also clinical therapists.