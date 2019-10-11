Sergeant Gregg McKenzie retires badge after 25 years

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – October 11 marked the end of an era at the Wheeling Police Department.

Following a quarter of a century on the force, Sergeant Gregg McKenzie is hanging up his badge.

However, McKenzie won’t be far from home in his next venture.

McKenzie will move a few floors up in the City-County building to become the newest member of the Ohio County Prosecutor’s office.

Since April 12, Sergeant McKenzie has assisted Prosecutor Scott Smith in a part-time role while working at the station full-time.

He describes the most rewarding feeling of being an investigator is closing cases, but some cases that went unsolved have left McKenzie still searching for answers, such as the Kyle Morgan investigation.

We still haven’t found out what happened or who did that to Kyle. It bothers me. It bothers the people in the back who work on the case. That’s the miserable part of it because this happened years ago and his family deserves to know what happened. Gregg McKenzie, retired Investigations Commander

McKenzie says it’s been a true honor working for the Wheeling Police Department the past 25 years.