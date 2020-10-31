Several dozen walking the streets of Martins Ferry in Prayer Walk

A few dozen locals are walking the streets of Martins Ferry in a way that, organizers say, is reminding people of repentance.

They’re taking a one-point-five mile walk from this church, down fourth street until they get to the hospital, and eventually making their way to the community park.

But they’ve stopped and prayed along the way.

Just praying over peace between races, as well as, for healthcare workers, the pandemic, our government, and other things like that.

“The people of Israel just got done building the temple and God’s message to them was that ‘not if you guys stray and fall away, but when you do the path back is through repentance’ and that’s to humble ourselves to pray and seek his face and change our behaviors.” brian Hasting, organizer of Martins Ferry Prayer walk

The organizers of this event did something like this a few months ago, but in Washington D.C.

They were there for the National Day of Prayer so, organizers say, they wanted to bring that message back here.

Organizers say about 7 local churches all took a part in the march in some way.