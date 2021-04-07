Several Local Residents Indicted On Firearms Charges

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- – Several people were indicted today by a Grand Jury sitting in Wheeling, West Virginia, on firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Seth Richard Conrad, of Woodsfield, Ohio, was indicted today on one count of “False Statement to Firearms Dealer.” Conrad, 44, is accused of making a false statement on a firearms form required to purchase a gun. The crime allegedly occurred in March 2020 in Wetzel County.

Joshua Luke Hunter, of Sistersville, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Hunter, 42, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is accused of having a .22 caliber rifle in September 2020 in Tyler County.

Lucas T. Kincade, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of “Stealing Firearm from a Dealer,” one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” and one count of “Possession of a Stolen Firearm.” Kincade, 28, a person who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is accused of stealing a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol from a licensed firearms dealer in Marshall County in December 2020.

Samuel Amos Minger, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Minger, 42, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is accused of having a .327 caliber six-shot revolver in November 2020 in Tyler County.