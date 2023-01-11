CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host an award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 39th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel.
“The young people in our state have creativity and passion for the arts,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “We are honored to take part in recognizing them, what they have to say and what they have achieved.”
Essays | Music | Film
The Project on Racism Contest was presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA Wheeling. Entries were accepted for essays, music, and five-minute films and was open to any student from grades 1-12 attending public, private, parochial, or home school in West Virginia.
All entries focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”
Award recipients for each category are listed below.
Grade K-5
1st Place
Easton Shrewsbury
Pineville Elementary School, 3rd Grade
2nd Place
Spencer Benedict
Bethlehem Elementary, 4th Grade
3rd Place
Kai’Veah Miles-Banks
Madison Elementary School, 5th Grade
Grade 6-8
1st Place
Amelia Copney
Triadelphia Middle School, 7th Grade
2nd Place
Brenna Tipton
Triadelphia Middle School, 7th Grade
3rd Place
Finnegan Gilbert
Triadelphia Middle School 7th Grade
Grade 9-12
1st Place
Char Canestraro
Wheeling Central Catholic High School, 12th Grade
2nd Place
Peyton Smith
Wheeling Central Catholic High School, 12th Grade
3rd Place
Payton Hildebrand
Wheeling Central Catholic High School, 12th Grade
Film Award Recipients
K-5th Grade
1st Place
Ellie Breitenger
West Liberty Elementary
2nd Place
Maddy Johnston
West Liberty Elementary
3rd Place
Lily Och & Abigail Sonda
West Liberty Elementary
Grade 9-12
1st Place
Wheeling Central Catholic High School
2nd Place
Wheeling Park High School
Song Award Recipients
1st Place
Anthony Smith
Wheeling Park High School, 12th Grade
2nd Place
Triton Brown, Mason Donaldson, Konner Hunter, Wyatt O’Hara
West Liberty Elementary
Poster Artwork
The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 39th annual poster competition.
West Virginia students from grades K-12 entered the poster competition. The art focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Poster award recipients:
Grade 9-12
1st Place
Serenity G. Torres
Scott High School, 12th Grade
2nd Place
Liam J. Sadler
Huntington High School, 10th Grade
3rd Place
Carter Adam Browning
Lincoln County High School, 9th Grade
Grade 3-5
1st Place
Easton Griffith, 5th Grade
Herndon Consolidated Elementary School
2nd Place
Kennedy G. Blankenship, 3rd Grade
Pineville Elementary
3rd Place
Jaclyn Simpson, 5th Grade
Herndon Consolidated Elementary School
Grade K-2
1st Place
Westson J. Smith, 2nd Grade Pineville Elementary
2nd Place
Paisley B. Paynter, 2nd Grade
Berlin McKinney Elementary
3rd Place
Nicholle Faith Browning, 2nd Grade
Berlin McKinney Elementary
Mixed Media
Grade 9-12
1st Place
Elizabeth F. Williams
Independence High School, 11th Grade
2nd Place
Ethan P. Watts
Point Pleasant High School, 9th Grade
3rd Place
Brycen A. Morris Point Pleasant High School, 12th grade