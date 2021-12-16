Sheetz announces $0 delivery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz has announced a new partnership with DoorDash, where customers can place a Sheetz order for delivery through DoorDash’s website or mobile app starting Dec. 16.

Sheetz customers across 560 stores will be able to get their favorite MTO orders (hello, mac n’ cheese bites) without ever leaving home. And from Dec. 22 until Jan. 5, 2022, there will be a $0 delivery on Sheetz orders that cost $15 or more at participating locations.

“This new partnership with DoorDash allows Sheetz to significantly expand delivery options and further fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when they want it, how they want it,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President, Marketing & Brand. “Customers can still order from our extensive Made-to-Order menu and select custom options with the touch of a finger, and now, they can do it from the comfort of their home.”

In January of 2022, customers will also be able to order from Sheetz’s website and mobile app to have their order delivered through DoorDash Drive, which is “DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.”

You can check out participating Sheetz locations online.