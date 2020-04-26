Sheriff: Body found presumed to be missing Hopedale man

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A body found Saturday afternoon is presumed to be a missing Hopedale man, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
An ID belonging to 28-year-old Jacob Hill was located on the body found. Hill has been reportedly missing since mid-March.
Sheriff Joe Myers said the body was discovered by a man riding his four-wheeler.
The family of Jacob Hill has been notified and the body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner for further review.
A cause of death has not been determined at this time.
