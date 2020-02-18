Sheriff’s office investigating ‘financial inconsistencies’ at BCARL

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Animal Rescue League has filed a report with the county’s sheriff department to initiate an investigation into the organization.

The investigation comes after officials discovered financial inconsistencies.

The Executive Director position was recently eliminated at BCARL but officials say that decision was unrelated to the investigation.

Going back to 2018, we began discussions about organizational structure and staffing, volunteer coordination. And decided along the way that we would not renew the executive director position in February of 2020. Nathan Blake, Spokesperson – BCARL

Regarding the investigation, Blake says there will be no further comment at this time but it would not hinder the organization’s mission to help animals in need.

Two humane agents begin training for BCARL this week and their renovations continue at the former Sunset Motel in Belmont.

