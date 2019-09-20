Sheriffs Youth Leadership Academy returning to WLU in 2020

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University welcomed the West Virginia Sheriffs Youth Leadership Academy to the Ohio Valley for the first time this past summer.

Law enforcement and high school teenagers across the state enjoyed their time so much that the academy has opted to return to the hilltop in July 2020.

The week-long training course gives teens hands-on experience of what first responders endure on the daily.

It’s all kinds of stuff. First aid, CPR, AED certification. They do mock trial, mock crash, they do dive training. Swimming with life guards. We do all kinds of different stuff at the academy. And it’s a very busy academy Sheriff Tom Howard of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department

The application process is set to begin in spring 2020.