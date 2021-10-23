Shoes and candles line Heritage Port in remembrance of those lost to addiction

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – One hundred and four pairs of shoes — one for each of the lives lost to addiction in Ohio County.

That was the sight as the sun set at Heritage Port tonight at the first ever Overdose Awareness Day.

NAMI, Street Moms and YSS all pitched in for this memorial of how far the pain of addiction has rippled through our culture.

Those who remember a loved one who passed could also post their pictures on a memorial wall.

Coordinator Holly Bloomfield says it started when she wanted to memorialize a friend who didn’t get a funeral.

As it grew, we figured out that a lot of people in the city felt the same way, so we decided instead of having a ceremony for one person, we could have a ceremony for everybody. Holly Bloomfield, Event coordinator

Earlier in the evening the Moundsville Honor Guard held a 21-gun salute.

Holly says anyone struggling should know that a happy ending is always within reach.