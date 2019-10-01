Police detain a suspect in East Wheeling after shot fired

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are currently on the scene of 17th and Jacobs Streets after shots were reportedly fired.

According to authorities, calls came in around 4:00 PM about a shot being fired on Jacob Street.

Multiple witnesses saw a black male running on Jacob Street after they heard a shot being fired.

Police arrived on the scene and caught the man running down an alley.

Authorities say the man appeared to conceal a weapon.

Police were able to detain the suspect and the suspect was transferred to police headquarters

Law enforcement continues to investigate the scene.

