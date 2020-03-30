Should golf courses remain open during COVID-19 crisis?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Right now, keeping your distance from others is priority number one, so why do some activities have the green light while others don’t? Golf courses are permitted to stay open during the COVID-19 crisis, but some are unhappy with this measure. Fresh air and cut grass attracts many to the links, so what are the rules now put in place that makes hitting the golf course acceptable…well one local course manager says safety is paramount…

Danny Ackerman, General Manager of Oglebay Golf Operations, told 7News “each golfer has to take their own golf cart, we do not permit two in a cart unless they are husband and wife, father and son, mother and daughter, all golf carts are Clorox bleached per the CDC guidelines. We actually have liners inside the cups so the ball does not fall all the way down to the ground so the ball kind of sits on top and you can pick it up with just two fingers. We are checking in all of our golfers through a window in the golf shop so the golf shop is closed right now. Our food up here is take-out only, we are only permitting a couple of people in the grill at a time.”

Ackerman also said it is important people have an outlet like walking and exercising during this time, and golf is just one way to do that.

